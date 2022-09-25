Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WEN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.71.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.83. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wendy’s will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Wendy’s by 59.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Wendy’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

