Wenlambo (WLBO) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $415,120.46

Wenlambo (WLBO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Wenlambo has traded 3,161,983,288.7% higher against the dollar. Wenlambo has a market capitalization of $415,120.46 and approximately $62,727.00 worth of Wenlambo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wenlambo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wenlambo Coin Profile

Wenlambo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,000,000 coins. Wenlambo’s official Twitter account is @WenLamboDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wenlambo is https://reddit.com/r/WenLamboDefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wenlambo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wenlambo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wenlambo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wenlambo using one of the exchanges listed above.

