Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys 12,233 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,122 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fubon Bank raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $84.17. 7,153,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,144,674. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

