Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $11.22 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Intel to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.96.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.52. 43,491,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,634,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

