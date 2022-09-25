Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $4.27 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,615 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,338,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,601,000 after purchasing an additional 252,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,396,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,829,000 after purchasing an additional 50,351 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 484,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,027,000 after purchasing an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 464,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,796,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 407,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,777,000 after purchasing an additional 90,674 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGV traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $92.95. The company had a trading volume of 381,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,107. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $91.82 and a 1-year high of $109.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.29 and its 200-day moving average is $101.35.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

