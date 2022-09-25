Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $5.96 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 3.5 %

GS traded down $10.95 on Friday, hitting $301.97. 2,918,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 110,584 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $2,989,085.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,200,172 shares in the company, valued at $32,440,649.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

