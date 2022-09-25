Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $6.76 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,906 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1,656.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.17.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,811. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $18.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.33.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.