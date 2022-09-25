Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $8.96 Million Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after buying an additional 994,835 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $265.27. 2,028,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,573. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.00. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $192.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group increased their target price on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

