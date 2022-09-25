Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $9.40 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,739 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Boeing by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,382 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $340,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 919,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $185,091,000 after acquiring an additional 229,614 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,927,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,066,341. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.62.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

