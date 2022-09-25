Wesbanco Bank Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 208,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1,709.8% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,225,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,067 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $135,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

NEE traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $82.52. 6,719,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,079,670. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The company has a market cap of $162.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NEE shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

