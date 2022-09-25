Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,997,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,991,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares in the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.83.

NYSE:LMT traded down $9.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $413.07. 1,874,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,827. The company has a fifty day moving average of $420.04 and a 200 day moving average of $430.88. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.66.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.03. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

