WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.60-$16.40 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.13 billion-$21.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.27 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on WCC. StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Shares of NYSE:WCC opened at $115.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.11. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.32%. WESCO International’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at $457,106,081.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green acquired 370,239 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.92 per share, with a total value of $48,101,450.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,287,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $427,152,664.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 29.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WESCO International by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WESCO International by 35.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

