Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $40.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $62.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Benchmark cut Western Digital from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Western Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Western Digital from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.32.

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.02. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.03 and a one year high of $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $88,712.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,558.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Western Digital by 411.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 368.3% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 679 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

