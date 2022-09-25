Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $140.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolfspeed to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76. Wolfspeed has a 52 week low of $58.07 and a 52 week high of $142.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $228.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.58 million. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 622.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 233,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 201,074 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 265.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 180,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,375 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,345,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,292,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Wolfspeed in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,432,000.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

