Wolfspeed’s (WOLF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WOLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Wolfspeed from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Wolfspeed from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.76.

Shares of WOLF opened at $110.19 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 1 year low of $58.07 and a 1 year high of $142.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of -64.82 and a beta of 1.58.

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 4.93% and a negative net margin of 26.92%. The business had revenue of $228.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. Wolfspeed’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolfspeed will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolfspeed news, Director Duy Loan T. Le bought 2,000 shares of Wolfspeed stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $120.34 per share, for a total transaction of $240,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Wolfspeed during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wolfspeed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wolfspeed by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. acquired a new position in Wolfspeed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $590,000.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

