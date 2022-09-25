WorkQuest Token Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. WorkQuest Token has a total market capitalization of $53,692.49 and $287,070.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WorkQuest Token has traded 6% lower against the dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,944.10 or 1.00039326 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011735 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005794 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005281 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00066404 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,000,000 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

Buying and Selling WorkQuest Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

