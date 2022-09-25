WPP TOKEN Price Tops $0.0027 (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (WPP) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 25th. WPP TOKEN has a market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $28,966.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WPP TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.14 or 1.00053657 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00059805 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00011750 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005773 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00065960 BTC.

About WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN is a coin. It launched on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,647,202,526 coins. The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. WPP TOKEN’s official website is wppenergy.io.

WPP TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WPP is a renewable energy company, having multiple projects with governments around the globe. WPP seek to develop a blockchain-based project with two distinct platforms: Global Green Energy Platform and WPP Exchange Platform. Global Green Energy Platform will be acting as a sales facilitator providing green energy solutions, services and goods from the green energy suppliers around the world. WPP Exchange Platform will play as the necessary gateway to the Global Green Energy Platform since all the following must trade in WPP Tokens (Peer-to-Peer, Business-to-Business and Business-to-Customer renewable energy marketplace of suppliers electricity and electricity generating hardware). WPP Token is based on the ERC20, that will be used as a medium of exchange on all the above platforms. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

