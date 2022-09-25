Wrapped LUNA Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $30.94 Million (WLUNA)

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. Wrapped LUNA Token has a market cap of $30.94 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Wrapped LUNA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped LUNA Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped LUNA Token has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011025 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070934 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10844119 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.07 or 0.00623836 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014336 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00134649 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token Profile

Wrapped LUNA Token’s genesis date was December 13th, 2020. Wrapped LUNA Token’s total supply is 330,097,265,285 coins. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Wrapped LUNA Token’s official website is www.terra.money/#1.

Buying and Selling Wrapped LUNA Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that’s intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that’s designed to track LUNA’s value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance (“DeFi”) apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wrapped Luna (WLUNA) is an Ethereum token that's intended to represent Terra (LUNA) on the Ethereum blockchain. It is not LUNA, but rather a separate ERC-20 token that's designed to track LUNA's value. WLUNA was created to allow LUNA holders to trade, hold, and participate in decentralized finance ("DeFi") apps on Ethereum. Through a WLUNA partner, 1 LUNA can be exchanged for 1 WLUNA, and vice-versa."

