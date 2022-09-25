Yearn Secure Achieves Market Cap of $119,946.08 (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (YSEC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $119,946.08 and approximately $213.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yearn Secure coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Yearn Secure has traded 168.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Yearn Secure

Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. The official website for Yearn Secure is ysec.finance. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Yearn Secure Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale.”

According to CryptoCompare, "The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale."

