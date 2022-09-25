Yield Guild Games One Day Trading Volume Hits $16.44 Million (YGG)

Yield Guild Games (YGG) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a total market capitalization of $372.93 million and approximately $16.44 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011010 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00071158 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10878282 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Yield Guild Games

Yield Guild Games’ launch date was July 26th, 2021. Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Yield Guild Games is yieldguild.io. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Yield Guild Games

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Guild Games (YGG) is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) for investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used in virtual worlds and blockchain-based games. The organization’s mission is to create the biggest virtual world economy, optimizing its community-owned assets for maximum utility and sharing its profits with its token holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Guild Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yield Guild Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.