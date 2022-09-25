Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance

ZHUZY stock opened at 25.39 on Wednesday. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 1 year low of 25.51 and a 1 year high of 25.65.

About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric

Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, and sale of railway transportation equipment products, and provision of relevant services primarily in Mainland China and internationally. The company's products include traction converter systems of rail transit vehicles, railway engineering machinery, and communication signal systems.

