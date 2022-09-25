Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric (OTCMKTS:ZHUZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric Stock Performance
ZHUZY stock opened at 25.39 on Wednesday. Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric has a 1 year low of 25.51 and a 1 year high of 25.65.
About Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric
