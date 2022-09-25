Ziktalk Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $30.00 Million (ZIK)

Ziktalk (ZIK) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Ziktalk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ziktalk has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ziktalk has a total market cap of $30.00 million and approximately $11,785.00 worth of Ziktalk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00011017 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000076 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070384 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10760033 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Ziktalk Coin Profile

Ziktalk’s launch date was February 13th, 2022. Ziktalk’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Ziktalk’s official Twitter account is @ziktalkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ziktalk is www.ziktalk.com.

Ziktalk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ziktalk is Web 3.0 short video platform that allows content creators and consumers to earn ZIK tokens for interactions within the app through the concept of Social Mining that rewards users for contributions that benefit the growth of the ecosystem. Ziktalk provides monetization opportunities to content creators earning below the poverty line and users in developing nations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ziktalk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ziktalk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ziktalk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

