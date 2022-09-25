ZoidPay Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One ZoidPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC on exchanges. ZoidPay has a total market cap of $75.24 million and approximately $53,974.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZoidPay has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay’s genesis date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZoidPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

