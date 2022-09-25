Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Shares Sold by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 173,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,308 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned about 0.14% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $24.88 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $24.45 and a twelve month high of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $30.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.77 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZWS. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

