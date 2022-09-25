Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and traded as low as $0.87. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 313,257 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZYNE. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZYNE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 701.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 270,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 236,984 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 213,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. King Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,946,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 123,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It is developing Zygel, a pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

