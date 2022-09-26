10,928 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 608.8% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 22,746 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,147 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,212,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,092,000 after purchasing an additional 31,766 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.60 on Monday, reaching $29.95. 5,682,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,806. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.79. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

