10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Price Up 4.8%

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.31 and last traded at $30.31. Approximately 1,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,418,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

10x Genomics Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.06.

Insider Activity

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $114.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 17.77% and a negative net margin of 28.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $95,540.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,997,129.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $34,732.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,257.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,994 shares of company stock valued at $175,739 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in 10x Genomics by 46.4% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14,780.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 28.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 10x Genomics

(Get Rating)

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.