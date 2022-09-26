11,460 Shares in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Bought by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,765.8% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,158 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 100,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,421,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $41.14.

