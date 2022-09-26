127,243 Shares in ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Bought by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 127,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2.3% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 68,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth about $523,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.73. 744,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,131,741. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ING shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ING Groep from €12.50 ($12.76) to €11.00 ($11.22) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €10.90 ($11.12) to €11.50 ($11.73) in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.74.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

