15,960 Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Acquired by Symphony Financial Ltd. Co.

Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $943,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,512,799,000 after buying an additional 3,690,561 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071,233 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.14. 755,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,891,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.83. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day moving average is $62.19.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 538,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 538,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $32,103,653.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 188,366,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,239,826,668.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 23,166,303 shares of company stock worth $1,354,436,524. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

