2,145 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Bought by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $322,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,181,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,768,000 after purchasing an additional 181,169 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 56,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

VOO traded down $2.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $337.43. 168,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,226,122. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $370.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.21. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

