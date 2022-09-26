3,644 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Bought by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. TFG Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,367. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $113.22 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.57.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

