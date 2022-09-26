409 Shares in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Celanese by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 28,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Celanese by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,328,000 after purchasing an additional 59,046 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Celanese to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Celanese from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.53.

NYSE:CE traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,005,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,275. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $176.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.16%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

