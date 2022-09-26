4,463 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after purchasing an additional 468,184 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7,668.9% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 352,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,508,000 after acquiring an additional 348,244 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $42,324,000. TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,834,000 after acquiring an additional 130,190 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 79.4% during the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 211,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,196,000 after acquiring an additional 93,737 shares during the period.

VOT traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $173.12. 3,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,828. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

