458 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Purchased by Sterling Investment Counsel LLC

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after acquiring an additional 306,106 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,190,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,509,544,000 after acquiring an additional 65,623 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,219,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,963,000 after acquiring an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 18.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,786,783,000 after acquiring an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,735,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,133,000 after acquiring an additional 87,874 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $5.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $371.74. The company had a trading volume of 43,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,627. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $477.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $374.36 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,822 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total transaction of $1,238,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock worth $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $593.29.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

