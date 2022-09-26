509 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.1% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.91. 17,727,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,404,344. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $73.28 and a 12 month high of $182.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.55.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

