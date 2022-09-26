68,600 Shares in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Purchased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BCRX traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.10. The stock had a trading volume of 113,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,256. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.86.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

