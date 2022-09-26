7,692 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Bought by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3,862.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 449.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

SCHA traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.73. The company had a trading volume of 24,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,384. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.96. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $55.46.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

