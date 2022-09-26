8,017 Shares in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Bought by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,017 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Trex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 179,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 25,086 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 27.1% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 369,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after acquiring an additional 78,768 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Trex by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex stock traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,269. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.92 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TREX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trex to $58.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Trex in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.11.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

