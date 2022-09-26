ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (ABCT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th.

ABC Technologies Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of ABCT opened at C$3.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.72. The stock has a market cap of C$450.76 million and a PE ratio of -2.92. ABC Technologies has a 1-year low of C$3.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.76, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ABCT shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ABC Technologies to C$7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of ABC Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ABC Technologies from C$7.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on ABC Technologies from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.07.

About ABC Technologies

ABC Technologies Holdings Inc engages in manufacturing, designing, engineering, material compounding, machine tooling, and equipment building of plastics and light weighting products for the automotive industry in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It offers interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as spoilers, running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.

