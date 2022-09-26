Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

NYSE AKR opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,363,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,255,000 after acquiring an additional 303,721 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,640,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,256,000 after buying an additional 4,758,579 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,842,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,263,000 after buying an additional 316,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after buying an additional 673,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,200,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,702,000 after buying an additional 123,389 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

