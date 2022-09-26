Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $295.00 at Cowen

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $340.84.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $259.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture has a 52 week low of $256.20 and a 52 week high of $417.37.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total transaction of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.7% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

