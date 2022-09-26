Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Up 4%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.41 and last traded at $12.24. Approximately 2,521 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,261,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ACCD. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $85.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.97 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 124.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,510,442.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock valued at $20,020. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Accolade by 97.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,103,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,528 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Accolade by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,127,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,744,000 after acquiring an additional 840,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Accolade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,054,000 after acquiring an additional 675,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after buying an additional 660,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

(Get Rating)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.