Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $21.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.50.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACCYY. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Accor from €35.50 ($36.22) to €36.40 ($37.14) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Accor from €38.00 ($38.78) to €28.10 ($28.67) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Accor Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACCYY opened at $4.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.78. Accor has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.88.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels. It operates through two segments, HotelServices, and Hotel Assets & Other. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; ResDiary, a flat-rate online table reservation system that is designed for restaurant owners; Gekko solutions, including digital hotel distribution and loyalty platforms for the travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

