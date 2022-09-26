ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading Down 9.8%

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44. 4,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 880,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

ACM Research Stock Down 10.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $667.51 million, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44.

Insider Transactions at ACM Research

ACM Research ( NASDAQ:ACMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,137,235.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 36,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $588,245.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 855,090 shares in the company, valued at $13,766,949. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $267,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACM Research

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 166.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 200.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 69.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

