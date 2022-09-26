Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Acme United Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Acme United has a one year low of $25.51 and a one year high of $38.68. The company has a market cap of $92.78 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $56.77 million for the quarter.

Acme United Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Acme United

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

In other news, Director Brian Barker acquired 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at $41,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul G. Driscoll sold 1,377 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $44,174.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,453 shares of company stock worth $77,581 and have sold 2,543 shares worth $80,590. 32.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acme United in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Acme United by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

See Also

