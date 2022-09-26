ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) vs. Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Critical Analysis

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) and Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovacor has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Renovacor’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $80.94 million 5.70 -$71.65 million ($0.42) -5.60 Renovacor N/A N/A -$14.10 million ($0.73) -2.64

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Renovacor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics. ADMA Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Renovacor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

60.8% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Renovacor shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Renovacor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Renovacor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -66.44% -54.78% -23.74% Renovacor N/A -55.38% -43.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ADMA Biologics and Renovacor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 3 1 3.25 Renovacor 0 4 1 0 2.20

ADMA Biologics currently has a consensus price target of $4.13, indicating a potential upside of 75.53%. Renovacor has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 988.08%. Given Renovacor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Renovacor is more favorable than ADMA Biologics.

Summary

ADMA Biologics beats Renovacor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. The company also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, it operates source plasma collection facilities. The company sells its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

About Renovacor

Renovacor, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). The company's lead product candidate is REN-001, a recombinant adeno-associated virus 9-based gene therapy designed to deliver a functional BAG3 gene to augment BAG3 protein levels in cardiomyocytes, and slow or halt progression of BAG3 DCM. It is also developing a pipeline of BAG3-associated gene therapies for diseases with high unmet medical need associated with mutations in the BAG3 gene and mechanistically linked to BAG3's expression and function. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

