Adobe (ADBE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) in the last few weeks:

9/23/2022 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/22/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Edward Jones from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/19/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $425.00.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $430.00 to $358.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $520.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $475.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $500.00 to $425.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Wolfe Research from $470.00 to $340.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $425.00 to $350.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $450.00.

9/16/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $355.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $450.00.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $362.00 to $337.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $340.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $440.00.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $500.00 to $375.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $500.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $435.00 to $345.00.

9/16/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $440.00 to $360.00.

9/15/2022 – Adobe had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $380.00 to $388.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/15/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $435.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $420.00.

9/12/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $440.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $480.00.

9/8/2022 – Adobe had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $445.00 to $440.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Adobe was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/2/2022 – Adobe is now covered by analysts at KGI Securities. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Adobe was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $276.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,739,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $276.75 and a one year high of $699.54. The firm has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,922,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 606,103 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,157,000 after acquiring an additional 126,810 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

