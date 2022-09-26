Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,428 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 22.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,035,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,654 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,988,886 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,728,658,000 after purchasing an additional 185,340 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,319,395 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,423,623,000 after purchasing an additional 493,304 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

ADBE traded down $7.60 on Monday, reaching $276.96. 6,704,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,553,799. The company has a market cap of $129.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $402.02. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.75 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.11 per share, for a total transaction of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,578,008.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,769 shares of company stock worth $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

