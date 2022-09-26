Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Position Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,061 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Adobe by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in Adobe by 770.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $427.11.

Adobe Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $4.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $280.50. 110,773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,536,583. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.06 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $388.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $402.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,562 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

